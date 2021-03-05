In partnership with Franklin Mayor Ken Moore’s Find Hope Franklin initiative and the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, Franklin Tomorrow is coordinating free training in Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR), a suicide prevention tool.
The online training through TSPN will be held Monday, March 29, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 2 to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, March 31, at 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 2 to 4 p.m.
This QPR training is a 90-minute session in which participants will learn about statistics regarding suicide in the state of Tennessee as well as how to identify warning signs and risk factors that may put the people in your life more at risk.
A rule of thumb is to think of QPR as CPR – anyone who is CPR-certified is ready to give assistance in case of emergency until a doctor or more professional help can be reached.
QPR is similar in the sense that although no one will walk out of a QPR training a counselor or a mental health professional, they will be able to give assistance and listen to the person in crisis until more qualified help can be rendered.
Seating is limited, so organizations are asked to take no more than two seats each. Click here to register today.
