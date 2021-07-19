Just a couple of weeks after its monthly FrankTalks lecture returned to an in-person format, Franklin Tomorrow will do the same when its quarterly Breakfast with the Mayors is held Tuesday, July 27, at Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin.
Presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners, the Breakfast will be hosted by Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson as they welcome the mayors of Williamson County’s cities to join them for a summit.
This in-person event will feature a panel discussion with Williamson County’s mayors from Brentwood, Fairview, Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station.
The program will begin at 7:45 a.m. and will also be broadcast live on Franklin Tomorrow’s website and Facebook page.
Each mayor will offer insight into how their community is rebounding in 2021 and give a brief update on projects and other aspects of government.
Breakfast with the Mayors is held quarterly and is free to the public thanks to the association with partners including Pinnacle Financial Partners, as well as Gresham Smith, Williamson Medical Center, Hazen and Sawyer and the Williamson County Association of Realtors. Additional support this year comes from Patterson Hardee & Ballentine CPAs and other partners, including Middle Tennessee Electric and Andrews Transportation Group.
Rolling Hills Community Church is located at 1810 Columbia Ave. Coffee service is provided by by Community Coffee and breakfast is from Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant starting at 7 a.m. Click here to RSVP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.