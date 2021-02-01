A representative from the newly opened National Museum of African American Music in Nashville will be among the panelists at the February FrankTalks lecture scheduled for Monday, Feb. 8, at 9:30 a.m. as a Zoom webinar.
With a focus on people to know in 2021, this month’s FrankTalks will feature a range of panelists speaking to a variety of topics. Included will be Dionne Lucas, director of Retail Marketing and Sales for the National Museum of African American Music. The NMAAM officially opened Monday, Jan. 18, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The long-awaited museum is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Broadway in downtown Nashville.
In addition to Lucas, speakers will include Doris McMillan, Franklin Tomorrow board member, New Hope Academy director of Admissions and Tennessee Historical Commission member; Jemond Daughtry, The Good Food Group, who along with Robert Blair, Franklin Special School District board chairman, will discuss the new Black Business Coalition; and other members of the community.
Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar via Zoom. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page. After the event, it will be posted on Franklin Tomorrow’s website and YouTube channel.
FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank. Click here to RSVP.
