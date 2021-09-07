For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Franklin Tomorrow’s quarterly Walk MOORE with The Mayor will take place away from the virtual world.
Franklin Tomorrow’s Get Fit activity will be outdoors (socially distanced) at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, and Franklin Mayor Ken Moore will be leading the walk in person. Walking gets underway right around 10:30 a.m. Friday and is expected to last about an hour.
Participants will depart from the parking lot at Harlinsdale and walk a route throughout the park.
“We are encouraging you to come and get some exercise, while still practicing social distancing,” Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate said in an email.
Walking shoes and attire are recommended for this family-friendly event, and dogs on a leash are welcome. Water will be provided.
Click here to register for the event.
