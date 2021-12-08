Anyone concerned about parking for the return of Dickens of a Christmas in downtown Franklin this weekend shouldn’t be, thanks to the Franklin Transit Authority (FTA).
With limited parking expected downtown during the two-day event, FTA is offering park-and-ride shuttle service to festivalgoers from two locations — The Park at Harlinsdale Farm across from The Factory and Church of the City on Murfreesboro Road.
Shuttles buses will run continuously from 10 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Saturday from both locations and from 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Sunday from The Park at Harlinsdale Farm location only. One-way shuttle rides cost $1.
“Franklin Transit is proud to once again provide shuttle service to this cherished holiday event,” Debbie Henry, president and CEO of The TMA Group. said in a press release. “It’s the safest and most convenient way for people to get to and from the festivities this side of Santa’s sleigh.”
FTA is operated and managed by The TMA Group, whichs says it's a regional leader in customizing innovative multimodal transportation solutions for employers and communities.
For more information about FTA services and schedules, riders can visit www.franklintransit.org or call 615-628-0260.
