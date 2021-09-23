In an effort to alleviate traffic congestion and ease parking concerns for this weekend’s Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm, the Franklin Transit Authority will once again offer park-and-ride shuttle service to the event.
Festivalgoers can take advantage of this service by parking at Liberty Elementary located at 600 Liberty Pike and catching the park-and-ride shuttle to the Factory at Franklin. Buses will run continuously from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. One-way shuttle rides cost $1.
“Franklin Transit is proud to once again provide shuttle service to the Pilgrimage Music Festival,” Debbie Henry, president and CEO of The TMA Group, said in a press release. “Large crowds and traffic congestion are inevitable, so without a doubt our park-and-ride service is the fastest, most convenient and most affordable way to travel to the event.”
Per the latest TSA guidelines, FTA requires all riders to wear a face covering while using its services. Masks will be provided to those customers who request one.
FTA is operated and managed by The TMA Group, a regional leader in in customizing innovative multimodal transportation solutions for employers and communities.For more information about FTA services and schedules, riders can visit www.franklintransit.org or call 615-628-0260.
