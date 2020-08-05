The Williamson County community acted fast when Walmart announced it would be bringing pop-up drive-in movies to Franklin.
The big-box retailer will be taking a makeshift drive-in concept across the country, with a stop at the Cool Springs Walmart off of Mallory Lane.
The screenings are set for Friday, Aug. 21, and Saturday, Aug. 22, at 7:30 p.m.
That Friday, the classic sci-fi comedy "Back to the Future" will screen, and on Saturday, the 2018 animated superhero comedy "Teen Titans GO! To the Movies" will round out the two-night stand.
Walmart says tickets for both events are sold out at the moment, but that registration may reopen for both screenings. The chain store recommends those curious in second-wave tickets check back on the links above on the dates.
Other Walmart drive-in events are scattered throughout the area and can be found on the website.
Walmart's is the second pop-up drive-in series to come to Williamson County this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
AP Live temporarily opened a weekly drive-in called The Field at Franklin in July that looks to be operational throughout the end of the year off of Highway 31.
The AMC theater in Cool Springs may return to Williamson County as soon as this month in preparation for Christopher Nolan's new blockbuster "Tenet."
That hotly-anticipated, delayed film is slated to open in select cities in the U.S., with a Williamson County bow likely, on Sept. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.