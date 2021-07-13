Franklin High's ace A.J. Russell will be joining a College World Series contender for his post-grad baseball career.
Russell, a rising senior and right-handed pitcher, announced recently that he'll be staying instate to play for Tennessee next year.
"I am extremely blessed and excited to announce my commitment to further my academics and baseball career at the University of Tennessee," Russell shared in a social media post. "I would like to thank God, my coaches and my family for everything they have done to get me to this position. Go Vols!"
Russell helped the Admirals forge a postseason run this past season, reaching the 11-AAA district final. He was a first-team all-district player. He was also part of Prep Baseball Report's all-state second team for pitchers.
His stats from the last season, per PBR, (3-0); 0.63 ERA; 44.1 IP; 13 H; 4 ER; 67 K; 12 BB; .090 BAA.
Russell's future team, the Volunteers, made it to the CWS this year after posting a 50-18 (20-10) record under head coach Tony Vitello.
