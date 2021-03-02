It's been a long time coming for former Franklin High School and Lipscomb standout Garrison Mathews.
Mathews started for the Lipscomb Bisons in the team's first NCAA tournament game, and now he's starting for an NBA team that's 7-2 since Feb. 14.
Mathews has been fighting for playing time ever since he joined the Wizards full-time this season from the G-league. He's now helping league all-stars Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal make up for lost time as the Washington Wizards try to salvage a slow start to the season.
Though, an interview with the Washington City Post after he scored 18 points against Minnesota in a win on Feb. 27, that he's not settling for where he is.
“That’s probably one of my flaws is that a lot of people say to me that it’s OK to sit back and be like, ‘Wow, I’m starting.’ It’s OK to be happy with where I’m at, but my mentality, the way I am, I’m never satisfied,” Mathews said in the interview.
“I don’t care that I’m starting right now—I mean I do, I’m thankful for that spot. I’m thankful that coach trusts me to put me in there, but now there’s something else I’m pushing for: more wins, more whatever. I’m trying to never to be satisfied, because once I start getting complacent, I’m going backwards.”
The former Admiral is averaging 7.1 points a season as the team's now-starting small forward (he's been at the spot in the last 10 games going back to Feb. 12). He was only on the fringe of rotation to start the season and now is proving why Washington got a steal in the 2019 NBA draft process, when he was signed to a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent.
Washington coach Scotty Brooks told the WCP that Mathews showed his grit in a pre-draft workout where the former Lipscomb starter outworked everyone else in an intense drill.
“He has the toughness, he has the fight, and he has the skill set,” Brooks said in the interview. “And to me the best skill set he has is the play hard skills. I don’t coach effort, but when you got that skill, that is a talent that nobody wants to … talk about the analytics on play-hard. I don’t know what you can do but there’s a play-hard analytic and Garrison is the poster boy for that.”
His play has caught the attention of his teammates.
“He’s just a young man that takes advantage of his opportunities,” Beal said to the WCP. “That’s all the NBA is. The lifespan of the league is three years, so you have to take every single opportunity you have and hold on to it like it’s your last, and that’s all G is doing.”
The Wizards play the Grizzlies at home Tuesday night.
