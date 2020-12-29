Many had wondered when the 2020 Tennessee Titans might try their luck with another kicker. Now the team may do just that, although under less-than-ideal circumstances.
Tennessee placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, meaning the team could turn to Sam Sloman in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Houston Texans.
The Titans did not announce any additional roster moves on Monday, meaning Gostkowski could still play against the Texans. It’s not known whether he tested positive for COVID or was just in close contact with someone who has the coronavirus.
The 36-year-old Gostkowski has experienced a turbulent season, connecting on 18 of 26 field goals and 46 of 48 extra point attempts. He has missed more field goals than any other NFL kicker, and his 69.2 field goal percentage is the lowest in the league.
Sloman, a rookie who was signed in Week 12, connected Fon 8 of 11 field goals (72.7 percent) and 18 of 21 extra points (85.7 percent) in seven games with the Los Angeles Rams earlier this season.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
