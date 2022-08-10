The Franklin-based Grassland Green Sox earned the title of best 10-and-under team in the state this summer by winning the Cal Ripken Tennessee State Championship.
Representing the Grassland Athletic Association, the Green Sox knocked off the reigning state champions from Lawrenceburg in the semifinals and then defeated a team from Hendersonville 4-1 in the title game.
With the win, the Green Sox advanced to the Babe Ruth League Southeast Region tournament, which took place in Jacksonville, Fla. from July 20 through 24.
The Southeast Region is made up of teams representing Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. Greenland went 0-4 in the tournament.
Jacksonville Beach won the tournament, earning the Region's bid in the Babe Ruth 10U World Series in Vincennes, Ind. this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.