The 2022 MLB Draft kicked off on Sunday with the first two rounds, while Monday's action lasted through round 10.
The highest-drafted WillCo alum was former Franklin star and current Belmont Bruin Guy Lipscomb.
Lipscomb, who was a two-sport star in baseball and football at Franklin, went to the Cleveland Guardians at pick 151 in the draft's fifth round.
During his sophomore campaign at Belmont, Lipscomb had a breakout season in which he was named an All-American.
Lipscomb helped lead the Bruins to a program record 39 wins this season, winning the first OVC Player of the Year award in team history and finishing ninth in the nation in batting average (.406) and fifth in stolen bases (42) becoming the first player since 2011 to hit at least .400 at steal at least 40 bases.
Another WillCo alum to go off the board was former Summit pitcher Chris McElvain, who was chosen at 243rd in the eighth round to the Cincinnati Reds.
McElvain went 6-5 with a 4.27 ERA and a team-best 100 strikeouts in 16 starts for the 'Dores during his junior season. He was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week in April after pitching seven no-hit innings vs Kentucky.
The Thompson's Station native helped lead Summit to a pair of state tournament semifinals appearances during his high school career. He was a three-time all-district honoree and a two-time district tournament MVP.
More UT, Vandy players get selected
A number of local college players were taken on the first two days, including former Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker going third overall to the Texas Rangers, Vanderbilt outfielder Spencer Jones at 25th to the New York Yankees, and Tennessee outfielder Drew Gilbert at 28th to the Houston Astros.
The Vols and the 'Dores were a common alma mater throughout the first two days of the draft.
In addition to Gilbert, Tennessee saw the following players selected:
- Jordan Beck, outfielder, 38th (competitive balance round A), Colorado Rockies
- Blade Tidwell, pitcher, 52nd (second round), New York Mets
- Trey Lipscomb, third baseman, 84th (third round), Washington Nationals
- Ben Joyce, pitcher, 89th (third round), Los Angeles Angels
- Will Mabrey, pitcher, 168th (sixth round), Arizona Diamondbacks
- Joel Ortega, second baseman, 174th (sixth round), Minnesota Twins
- Seth Stephenson, outfielder, 207th (seventh round), Detroit Tigers
- Mark McLaughlin, pitcher, 221st (seventh round), Chicago White Sox
Alongside Rocker, Jones and McElvain, Vandy catcher Dominic Keegan was taken at pick 134 of the seventh round by the Tampa Bay Rays.
More local players will have the chance to be drafted on Tuesday during the final rounds of this year's iteration. Be on the lookout for a recap of day three of the draft.
