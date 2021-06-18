The “Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Special Presented by the Tennessee Titans” will debut as a two-hour televised special event Saturday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT at www.tshf.net and through the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame’s Twitter, YouTube and Facebook pages.
Mike Keith, 2021 inductee and voice of the Tennessee Titans, will host the event celebrating sports in the Volunteer State.
The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame 2021 class adds a star-studded list of sport icons with the inductions of Bill Bates, Cathy Bender, Mike Caldwell, Cindy Parlow Cone, Todd Helton, Mary Lou Johns, Reggie Johnson, Mike Keith, David Poile, Brandon Rowland and Tommy Woods.
"I have had the honor of hosting the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame induction and awards dinner since 2000, but I have to admit this year is quite different,” said Keith. “For years, I have had the pleasure of sharing the stories of the TSHF inductees and honorees. It is humbling to be part of this year's inductees, especially since this group is so accomplished in their respective fields. When you combine everyone involved with "The Nashville Six", it might be the most accomplished, special overall group that the TSHF has ever honored. This is a great show!"
Sports fans can hear stories and acceptance speeches of inductees, along with candid interviews from those they mentored and inspired along the way including new interviews with Derrick Henry, Alicia Clark, Cindy Parlow Cone, Reggie Johnson, David Poile, Brandon Rowland and more.
The Class of 2021 of honorees include Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry as Tennessean of the Year, Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant and Seattle Storm and former Middle Tennessee State Star Alysha Clark will be honored as Pro Athletes of the Year and the Tennessee Titans as Pro Team of the Year. University of Tennessee’s Women’s Athletic Director Emeritus Joan Cronan will be honored with the David Williams Significant Historical Achievement Award. Jerry Robertson, former head athletic trainer at East Tennessee State University and Southeast Athletic Trainers’ Association Merit Award winner, will receive the Pat Summit Lifetime Achievement Award. The Nashville Six, the brave members of the Nashville Police department that worked diligently and selflessly to evacuate residents leading up to the explosion on Christmas morning, will be honored with the Courage Award.
Additional honorees include: Amateur Female Player of the Year winner Anastasia Hayes, Amateur Female Team of the Year winner Belmont Women’s Basketball, Amateur Male Player of the Year winner Brady White and Amateur Male Team of the Year winner Memphis Men’s Basketball.
The special will be air statewide as follows:
- Nashville: NewsChannel 5+
Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m. CT
Comcast Xfinity channel 250
Charter Spectrum channel 182
Digital Channel 5.2
Available on the NewsChannel5 app on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV
- Knoxville: MyVLT
Saturday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET
- Jackson: EPlusTV6
Saturday June 26 at 7 p.m. CT
- Memphis: CW30
Saturday June 26 at 6 p.m. CT
- Chattanooga: WDEF 12
Saturday June 26 at 11:35 p.m. ET
- Johnson City: WJHL 11
Sunday June 27 at 11:30 a.m. ET
The event will also stream online at Saturday, June 26 at 8/7c on the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame website, @TheTSHF on Twitter and @TNSportsHallofFame on Facebook.
About the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame
Established in 1966, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame enshrines and honors athletes, teams, coaches, sports writers and sports administrators who have made an impact on the history of Tennessee sports. The Hall serves as a platform to connect athletes, coaches, sports fans, and supporters by acknowledging life achievements implemented through sports.
The Hall celebrates athletes of all forms, from all across the state. Additionally, Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame aspires to educate youth about the importance of healthy habits and the positive impact they have on lifestyle choices. The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame is located at 501 Broadway, Nashville, Tenn., 37203.
Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Tickets are $3 for adults and $2 for children and can be purchased at the Visitor Center in Bridgestone Arena, right outside of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. Group rates are available for 10 or more. For more information, visit www.tshf.net.
