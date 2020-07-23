Many MLB executives thought Mookie Betts was crazy to turn down a $300 million contract offer from the Boston Red Sox heading into his free-agent season.
Betts doesn’t look so foolish now after signing a 12-year, $365 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday that will keep him in L.A. until 2032. It’s the richest contract extension in MLB history, surpassing Mike Trout’s 10-year, $360 million contract.
After spending just a few months with the Dodgers after being traded there along with former Vanderbilt ace David Price, Betts said he fell in love with the city and team and that he plans to finish his career as a Dodger.
“It’s what I’ve been working for my whole life,” Betts said in a videoconference on Wednesday. “This is the day that we’ve been dreaming about and for it to come true is definitely a blessing. I’m super happy to be a part of this organization for the rest of my career and it’s just an amazing opportunity that I’ll never forget.”
Added Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman: “I think when you make an investment of this magnitude, you’re not just betting on the player’s ability, you’re also betting on the person. With that, we couldn’t be more comfortable than to make that bet on Mookie Betts.”
Betts, a Nashville native and Overton High School alum, stated that the bevy of talent on the Dodgers roster was enough to convince him the team was set up for multiple division titles, playoff runs and potential World Series championships.
The Dodgers feature former Vanderbilt standout and 2019 All-Star pitcher Walker Buehler, two-time NL Reliever of the Year and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen, 2014 NL MVP and three-time NL Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw, 2016 NL Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star Corey Seager, and two-time All-Star and 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
“I’m here to win some rings and bring rings back to L.A. That’s all I’m focused on,” Betts continued.
“…When I got here, seeing all of the talent that you just don’t see every day — a team that’s won so many division titles and been to the World Series so many times and the playoffs so many times. I knew that the Dodgers would be good for a long time with everybody that up and coming, and who is here also…I love everything about here.”
The 27-year-old outfielder was traded from Boston to Los Angeles in February with David Price in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo, shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong. Betts was the 2018 American League MVP and boasts four Gold Gloves in right field. He has four straight seasons of at least 100 runs, 40 doubles and 20 home runs, tying him with Robinson Cano and Albert Pujols for the longest streak since 1961.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
