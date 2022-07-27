Wesley Mortgage, will celebrate its multi-year title sponsorship of Freedom Friday for the Aug. 5-7 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix with entertainer Aaron Lewis headlining a multi-performer concert lineup at the Nissan Stadium campus, per a release.
The Freedom Friday Tribute Concert presented by Wesley Mortgage on Friday, Aug. 5, will have four musical performers in all with Deana Carter, Abby Anderson and Jackson Dean joining Lewis to provide an evening of country music entertainment.
The concert is included for Friday individual and three-day ticket holders and begins at 7 p.m. at the ZYN Main Stage located in the Fan Zone on the Nissan Stadium campus. In addition to the musical acts, there will be several tributes to military and first responders as part of the concert event.
Wesley Financial sponsored Freedom Friday at last year’s inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and the title sponsorship will now shift to Wesley Mortgage as part of the multi-year agreement.
“The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is quickly becoming an established Nashville tradition,” said Steve Medes, president of Wesley Mortgage. “We appreciate the opportunity to attach our company to such a great event. We look forward to celebrating Freedom Friday and a great weekend of racing."
The concert is one of several highlights of Wesley Mortgage Freedom Friday, which will honor members of the military, police, fire, first responders and frontline heroes on the opening day of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix’s three-day festival of motorsports and music in downtown Nashville.
The day also will include a 160th Special Ops Aviation Regiment landing and a pre-concert flyover by the 101st Airborne Division.
Wesley Mortgage also is bringing a new addition to the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Fan Zone with a Ferris Wheel serving as a focal point of the area. All rides on the Ferris Wheel will be free, compliments of Wesley Mortgage.
All active and retired military members as well as first responders (law enforcement, fire fighters, EMTs and frontline medical workers) are eligible to receive free admission for up to four (4) general admission tickets for a full day of racing from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights, GT America, Trans Am Series and Stadium SUPER Trucks along with the tribute concert.
Eligible fans can use a Wesley Mortgage Freedom Friday voucher with a QR code or link HERE to fill out their information. Each email address can only be used once.
The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and Wesley Mortgage say they are partnering with SuperTalk 99.7 WTN to promote Freedom Friday by honoring active military and veterans and driving awareness of their needs and accomplishments.
“Cumulus Nashville is thrilled to be part of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix,” said Allison Warren, Vice President & Market Manager for Cumulus Nashville. “It's a unique, one-of-a-kind experience that is a perfect mix of musical performances, festivities and INDYCAR racing sure to delight music and race fans.”
