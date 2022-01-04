Franklin Tomorrow has made the decision to hold its January FrankTalks lecture as a webinar using Zoom instead of presenting it in person as originally planned.
The program was scheduled to be held Monday at First Presbyterian Church in Franklin beginning with a coffee social at 9 a.m. to be followed by the discussion at 9:30. After going virtual following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Franklin Tomorrow shifted its FrankTalks program to in-person last July.
Guests for Monday’s event may register via Eventbrite and then will be directed on how to view the program using Zoom. The hour-long discussion will also be posted to Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page once it begins.
Speakers at FrankTalks will explore the topic “New Year, What’s Ahead,” providing comments and insights from a variety of sectors of community life.
Panelists are:
- Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey, focusing on government and development;
- Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden, on education;
- Williamson Inc. Director of Business Development Nathan Zipper, on business economic development;
- Williamson County Association of Realtors President Misty Woodford, on real estate.
FrankTalks is presented monthly by Franklin Tomorrow with support from sustaining partner Williamson Medical Center and presenting partner Renasant Bank.
