Despite the restrictions in place by state and local governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate said FrankTalks will still be talking when its next event is scheduled for Monday, April 13.
As a matter of fact, the coronavirus will be the topic for this virtual lecture that can be viewed through Facebook Live.
"During this difficult time of social and physical distancing, we want to ensure that people don't let that evolve into social disengagement," Tate said. "We have invited Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore, Downtown Franklin Association Director Jill Burgin, and a representative of Williamson Medical Center to join us during this Zoom webinar, which will also be available through Facebook Live."
Additional guests may be added during this week as other questions and aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic evolve.
The program starts at 9:30 a.m. and lasts until 10:30. To RSVP, follow this link: https://april132020franktalks.eventbrite.com
Franklin Tomorrow was chartered 20 years ago and plans are to celebrate the milestone during a late-summer community event. Franklin Tomorrow is also working with Twine Graphics through the end of this week on a limited-edition T-shirt with the phrase FRNKLNITE, with a portion of the proceeds going to Franklin Tomorrow. You can order the shirt at https://stores.inksoft.com/franklin_tomorrow/shop/home.
FrankTalks is presented monthly on the second Monday by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank in conjunction with Franklin Tomorrow.
