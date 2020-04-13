Though Franklin and the rest of Williamson County have benefited through the years with a robust economy and the lowest unemployment numbers in Tennessee, those factors weren’t enough to stave off the jarring impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bouncing back from the health crisis is a waiting game, so to speak, as officials and community leaders try to plan through a cloud of uncertainty.
“We see now how things can change very quickly,” Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said during Monday morning’s virtual FrankTalks session. “Nobody in their wildest imagination thought of this happening, not only the pandemic illnesses, the deaths, but also just the number of jobs that have been lost.
“So this is an important thing as we move forward, asking how do we revitalize our economy and get it started again? That’s something we’ll be trying to figure out moving forward — what is the best way to begin phasing in businesses and opening things back up?”
Moore was joined on the panel by Downtown Franklin Association Director Jill Burgin and Williamson Medical Center Director of Marketing and Business Development Nichole Volk. Hosted by Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate through the use of Zoom and a Facebook Live broadcast, April’s monthly session focused mostly on the economic impact of the virus outbreak and its toll on businesses.
In addition to considering how businesses will cope, Moore looked at the broader picture of the city of Franklin’s budget for the next fiscal year.
“We’ve done a lot of financial planning through the years, so we have good reserves,” he said. “But we are very dependent on sales tax, and receipts are going to be less than we anticipated. So we’re prepared to offer a much leaner budget than what we had anticipated.
“Back in 2008 [during the recession], we cut our budget 15% and continued to offer all the city service without any layoffs. And that will continue to be our goal this time, to offer that top-notch city service people are used to and at the same time continue to support our employees.”
Downtown businesses have had to make adjustments over the past several weeks, according to Burgin, and several have been quite inventive and resilient. Restaurants, of course, are offering take-out and delivery options since dine-in service isn’t allowed under state and local mandates.
Other merchants have found ways to stay open. Landmark Booksellers, for instance, is posting videos on its social media accounts that help customers with book suggestions and such. One of the store’s owners, Joel or Carol Tomlin, can carry books, magazines or other items to a customer waiting at the front door.
Some of the other businesses are offering home delivery of products.
“Folks have rallied,” Burgin said. “It’s not the spring we thought we would have. Downtown Franklin is the heart of the community. It is a fully functioning downtown, but it is also a tourist attraction and draws lots of visitors who want to see that beautiful downtown we’ve worked to restore since the early ’80s. So it’s been a shock. Everybody has been responding in different ways, and I feel they’re making their way and doing the best they can.
“The merchants are really bending over backwards to help their businesses stay alive.”
As far as conditions at Williamson Medical Center, health care professionals there are inundated with victims of the coronavirus as well as medical emergencies that are part of the hospital’s routine. Even so, WMC had to furlough 200 employees earlier this month.
“It has really impacted our day-to-day activities more than people would realize,” Volk explained. “We cannot do any elected or scheduled procedures. That’s a big part of what we do here. Just patients coming to the doctor office, that’s a lot less. It just has a big impact in a lot of ways, especially economically. … It’s a tough decision [to furlough] and a really tough situation to be in. It’s unfortunate, but a lot of hospitals across the country are in the same situation.”
Even with the economic uncertainty from the pandemic, Moore is optimistic the community can get back on its feet in some way or manner.
“We have a broad cross-section of types of business in our community, a lot of small businesses,” he said. “Things are going to be different when this is over. We don’t know what that’s going to look like. Sadly, there are going to be businesses that don’t survive the effect of the pandemic.
“But I think with the entrepreneurial spirit and the business environment that we have in Franklin and in Williamson County, we’re going to be poised to spring back.”
