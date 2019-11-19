Franktown Open Hearts, a nonprofit that serves inner-city at-risk youth and their families in Franklin, will once again host Franktown Festival of Lights, presented by Franklin Synergy Bank, with over a mile-long Christmas-spirited experience that features thousands of sparkling holiday lights.
The lights will be up from Nov. 22 through Dec. 28.
In its second year, the Franktown Festival of Lights is Williamson County’s only drive-thru light spectacular. Attendees can relax in the comfort of their own car and wind their way through more than 200 light displays while listening to Christmas classics on the radio, some of which will be synchronized with the displays.
Tickets are $25 per car and can be purchased at the gate or in advance at here.
In addition, a $5 discount will be extended to Veterans and First Responders, with the code HEROES, and for Williamson County and Franklin Special School District Students, Faculty and Staff, the code PENCIL.
New to this year’s route is Lee Company’s Santa’s Village where families can get their photo with Santa, enjoy hot drinks and cookies, camel rides for the kids, holiday activities and a petting zoo. More information is available at FranktownFestivalofLights.com.
Conveniently located at the Williamson County Ag Center, the affordable $25 per car donation will help Franktown Open Hearts continue 28 after-school programs, nightly dinners and summer camp experiences for over 120 kids. And, because of their life skills teaching program that incorporates “work-reward principles,” Franktown Open Hearts recently gave away their 30th car to a deserving teen.
The Williamson County Ag Center in Franklin, Tennessee, is located just off I-65 and Peytonsville Road, Exit 61.
