Mercy Community Healthcare and St. Philip Catholic Church have partnered together to provide a free Health & Wellness Day Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mercy’s Franklin health center in the Williamson Square Shopping Center.
Services include free sports physicals, blood pressure screenings, wellness checks, glucose checks, insurance assistance and more.
Other participating organizations include the Mobile Dental Unit and St. Thomas Health’s mobile mammography coach (mammograms by appointment only; call 615-790-0567 ext. 316.)
The health center is located at 1113 Murfreesboro Road, Suite 319.
“Many families in our community are suffering economically from the COVID-19 crisis, which is why affordable access to medical care is more important than ever,” said Dorothy Bullard, Mercy’s chief Business Development officer. “Whether someone has been laid off and needs help applying for new insurance, or whether a family needs sports physicals for multiple children, this Health & Wellness Day provides important assistance to those in need.
“We’re always grateful for community partners like St. Philip who consistently support Mercy and make outreach like this possible.”
The following companies/organizations will be on-site to provide information only:
- American Republic Insurance Services
- Amerigroup Real Solutions
- The Arc of Williamson County
- Better Options TN
- Body Works
- Bridges Domestic Violence Center
- Chrysalis Dental
- Cool Springs Eyecare
- Council on Aging
- Franklin Special School District Pre-K Program
- Jack + Jill Aesthetics
- Nolensville & Thompson’s Station Farmers Markets
- Nurse Next Door
- OneGenAway
- United Way of Greater Nashville
For more information, call Mercy Community Healthcare at 615-790-0567.
