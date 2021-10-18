The Heritage at Brentwood introduced its newest community initiative with the Free Little Art Gallery, which has showcased art from more than two dozen residents of the senior living community.
The Free Little Art Gallery (FLAG) was unveiled on Oct. 1 in the community’s clubhouse and featured works by 25 resident artists with the intention of the pieces to be free for the taking in order to share the art with others.
The gallery was started after Heritage resident Ellie Cate read about a similar project that began in Seattle, Wa., and has been replicated across the nation, often in public settings.
These art galleries are meant for people to both donate and take pieces, and the Heritage’s initiative took off when Cate teamed up with Amy Sheehan, a member of the Community Life Services team who leads The Heritage’s art classes and workshops.
“I believe creating anything is healing,” Sheehan said in an email. “We have been busy expressing our feelings and ideas onto the canvases for months now. Growing our skills and confidence. Finding joy and realizing when we are creating, no matter what mood we enter the room with….we leave better! The FLAG gives us a way to share our joy! It’s a way to offer what we have learned about ourselves to others. It’s been life giving! And has brought life into a lifeless corner of our community! Now it’s a destination!”
On Friday, Oct. 1, a private champagne toast was held with the resident artists who used a variety of mediums, and since the unveiling, pieces have been adopted and new ones have taken their place, spreading the joys of public art.
More information about the Heritage at Brentwood is available here.
