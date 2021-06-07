The Williamson County Parks and Recreation department will be hosting a free music series this summer on the outdoor multipurpose field at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park in Franklin.
Performances will take place on Sunday evenings, June 13 and 20, at 6 p.m., and will feature a variety of family-friendly acts, plus themed costume contests and prizes. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic baskets and enjoy a Sunday evening in the park.
On Sunday, June 13, Stairway to Zeppelin will perform. They’re a group of four Nashville-based musicians on their way to becoming the No. 1 Led Zeppelin tribute band in the world. Prepare to be transported to a time when rock ruled with a set list including favorite Zeppelin hits, plus rock classics from Heart, Quiet Riot, REO Speedwagon, The Black Crowes and more. The evening’s opening act will feature Kendra Jo Brook and Austin Sanders.
On June 20, the Beaker Street Blues Band will feature an assortment of music from the old blues masters, arrangements from today’s modern bluesmen, rhythm and blues standards of the 1960s and music from some of Britain’s most iconic blues/rock groups. This group of seasoned, professional musicians is dedicated to not only the preservation of the blues but also music influenced by the blues.
The evening’s opening act will feature Hanna Araya, the 2020 winner of the Williamson County Performing Arts Center’s Talent Show. Her melodic voice and unplugged guitar performance wowed the judges then, and she promises to wow you again with her extraordinary talent.
The Performing Arts Center is located at 112 Everbright Ave.
For additional show details visit www.wcpactn.com.
