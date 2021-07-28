Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy is offering free virtual classes for those wanting to learn new outdoor skills or brush up on old ones.
To see a full list of upcoming classes and to sign up, visit the TWF website.
The Academy’s virtual classes are hosted live throughout the year, revolving through seasonal topics. Learn from experts on a range of outdoor topics including hunting and fishing best practices, camping essentials and more.
“We’re happy we’re able to offer flexible online classes for people who want to get more engaged in the outdoors,” said Taylor Martin, Hunting and Fishing Academy manager. “The Academy’s virtual classes are a great way to learn from highly trained experts on your own time and in the comfort of your own home.”
Hunting and Fishing Academy is a program of Tennessee Wildlife Federation, a nonprofit dedicated to the conservation of Tennessee’s wildlife and natural resources.
In addition to virtual classes, Hunting and Fishing Academy also provides hands-on instruction in the art of being an outdoorsman to beginner hunters and anglers of all ages. Click here to see upcoming experiences near you.
