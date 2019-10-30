Williamson County residents may be in for an icy evening Thursday as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Freeze Watch Wednesday afternoon for the entire Middle Tennessee area — Williamson, Maury and Davidson counties included.
Wednesday night will see a 90% chance of rain in Williamson County, with showers likely continuing well into Thursday morning. By 5 p.m. Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop to the mid 30s, later dropping to freezing temperatures that same night.
With the NWS forecasting a 100% chance of rain Thursday, Williamson County residents could very well wake up Friday to icy conditions.
Precautionary measures advised by the NWS service include protecting tender plants from the cold, wrapping, draining, or dripping outdoor water pipes to avoid potential freezing or even bursting. The NWS also advises residents with in-ground sprinkler systems to drain them before the potential freezing temperatures, as well as to cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.