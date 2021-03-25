Representatives from I Love Juice Bar and Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe recently presented the Nashville Area American Red Cross with a check for $4,922.
The Fresh Hospitality concepts joined forces on a February campaign to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the March tornadoes that devastated communities across Tennessee and to support the Red Cross’s continued work to provide aid and relief to those affected.
Throughout February, select I Love Juice Bar and Taziki’s locations in Middle Tennessee collected donations from guests and pledged to donate $1 from every bowl of soup sold at their stores to the cause. Participating locations included I Love Juice Bars in Franklin, Cool Springs, Brentwood, Belle Meade, Berry Hill, Germantown, The Gulch and Mt. Juliet, and Taziki’s in Franklin, Brentwood, Cool Springs, Green Hills, The Gulch, Hendersonville, Mt. Juliet and Nashville’s West End.
Rachel Layton, managing partner at I Love Juice Bar and former VP of Marketing at Taziki’s, recalled the massive contributions the Red Cross made following the 2020 tornadoes.
“Fresh Hospitality is truly ingrained and invested in the Nashville community, and it was absolutely heartbreaking for us to see the extent of the damage inflicted upon our friends and neighbors last March,” Layton said. “We jumped into action as a company, and it became immediately apparent that the Red Cross was making a huge difference with their work.
“As we reflect on a year full of traumatic events, challenges and hardships, we felt that it was important to thank the Red Cross for continually stepping up and doing what they do best — in the aftermath of tornadoes, throughout a pandemic, during snowstorms, through everything that has been thrown our way.”
Michael Hare, Corporate Philanthropy officer with the American Red Cross of Tennessee, says that Fresh Hospitality’s donation will allow the organization to continue to provide resources to those currently in need and to prepare for future events.
“The work of the Red Cross continues across our community every day, helping our communities prepare for and recover from disasters of all kinds,” Hare said. “We are grateful for partners like Taziki’s and Juice Bar for their continued support and commitment to meeting the needs of our neighbors in Middle Tennessee.”
To learn more about I Love Juice Bar, visit www.ilovejuicebar.com. To learn more about Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, visit www.tazikis.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.