The Brentwood Police Department arrested a Nashville man wanted for murder on Friday after he allegedly stole an SUV in Brentwood and led officers on a pursuit.
According to Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey, the Friday evening pursuit began at the entrance of the Annandale subdivision after a woman left her vehicle unlocked and running in the driveway of a residence.
Police say that a van pulled up next to the woman’s Black Jeep Liberty and a man, later identified as 27-year-old Jerome Perkins, jumped in the SUV and drove off.
A witness called police, and police responded and chased Perkins as he left the subdivision in a high-speed pursuit that reached speeds of around 80 miles per hour.
According to Hickey, police pursued Perkins through the Maryland Park office complexes and over curbs and medians before the Jeep made minor contact with a BPD vehicle and came to a stop.
Perkins was arrested and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after he complained of breathing complications.
Hickey said that Perkins was not armed when he was arrested, and added that they are working to determine if the van that Perkins ditched prior to the pursuit was also stolen.
It was after Perkins was identified and arrested by BPD officers that they realized that their suspect was wanted for more than this incident and was wanted for a murder last Thursday in Nashville.
According to a Metro Nashville Police Department news release, Perkins was named as the suspect in the Thursday afternoon shooting of 20-year-old Isaac Lamont Thomas at the Baymont Inn & Suites on Elm Hill Pike.
MNPD officers to the 2 p.m. shooting and found Thomas wounded on the sidewalk. Thomas was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died of his wounds.
Witnesses told police that Thomas and the shooter, who had not yet been identified as Perkins, were involved in an argument prior to the shooting.
Perkins is currently facing one count of criminal homicide and charges are pending by BPD for theft over $10,000 and evading arrest. Hickey said that more charges could be leveled against Perkins once the investigation is completed.
No one was injured in Friday’s pursuit and Hickey said there was minimal property damage.
