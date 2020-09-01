A schedule shift is afoot with Brentwood High School's football team this week due to COVID-19 hitting its opponent.
Dickson County High School said on Twitter that cases have affected its football team and the school would need to reschedule its Friday game with the Bruins.
The region game will now take place Thursday, Oct. 8., when Brentwood was originally scheduled to have a bye week. That break will now presumably come this week instead.
Dickson Co. said any tickets sold to Friday's originally scheduled game will be honored on the October makeup date.
The Bruins are 1-1 on the season so far and will now return to action at home Friday, Sept. 11, against Henry Co.
