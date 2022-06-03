Fridrich & Clark Realty has named Anne Lewis as Corporate Services Director.
Based in the company’s Brentwood office, Lewis will be responsible for promoting the agency’s relocation services and cultivating new business relationships, per a press release.
“We are excited to expand our relocation services program,” said Steve Fridrich, president and managing partner, Fridrich & Clark Realty. “Nashville continues to grow at a record pace, and Anne’s experience in real estate and corporate sales will help us provide enhanced services to employers, individuals and families as they make the move to their new hometown.”
Lewis has been a licensed realtor in Middle Tennessee since 2008, and recently relocated from Rutherford County to Brentwood.
She says she enjoys serving her local community and has been active in Rutherford CABLE, Murfreesboro Charity Circle, Boys and Girls Club, American Heart Association, United Way of Rutherford/Cannon Counties, Habitat for Humanity, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and Mid-Cumberland Meals on Wheels. She was recognized as a 2018 Athena International Leadership Awards nominee for her contributions to the community and professional excellence.
A graduate of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, Lewis is a member of the Greater Nashville Realtors, the Tennessee Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
