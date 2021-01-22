Fridrich & Clark Realty made a couple of staff announcements recently involving its Brentwood office, including the addition of two new Realtors to its firm.
Steve Fridrich, broker and managing partner, announced Thursday that Realtor Nancy Simerly has moved her license to the firm’s Brentwood office and will be the newest addition to The Milam Group.
Fridrich also announced the addition of Realtors Megan Garrett and Savannah Ames to the firm.
Simerly launched her career in real estate last year with Fridrich & Clark Realty’s Green Hills office after serving 20 years in the nonprofit sector.
“The growth of our firm is the direct result of our Realtors’ knowledge and commitment to service,” Fridrich said in a news release, “as well as their varied business experiences outside of residential real estate. Nancy brings a particular experience that adds to her strengths as a Realtor and continues to enhance the services of Fridrich & Clark Realty. We are pleased that she has joined The Milam Group.”
The Milam Group is a team of Fridrich & Clark Realty agents focused on serving the area’s real estate needs.
A native of northern California, Simerly moved to Nashville in the summer of 2016, when her husband joined the faculty of Vanderbilt University. She has had successful careers in the nonprofit and for-profit communities, including Harcourt Brace Publishers, San Diego; University of California, Los Angeles; Children’s Hospital, Los Angeles; the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association; and Summer Graphics and Tigard-Tualatin School District in Oregon.
She is a board member of All About Women, a member of Vanderbilt’s Women’s Club, CABLE Nashville and West Meade Homeowners Association. She also volunteers with Educator’s Cooperative and Habitat for Humanity.
Simerly is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Tennessee Association of Realtors and the Greater Nashville Realtors.
Regarding the firm’s new agents, Garrett will work from its Brentwood office and Ames in the Green Hills office. Their addition brings the total number of Realtors at Fridrich & Clark Realty to 170.
“We are pleased to add Megan and Savannah to our firm,” Fridrich said. “Their presence and perspective will help our profession grow as their careers develop. We also benefit from their distinctive experience, which expands our approach to real estate sales and benefits all of our clients.”
Garrett is originally from Minnesota and moved to Nashville in 2004, following her graduation from Berklee College of Music in Boston, to continue her career in songwriting and raise her family. She serves on the board for The Raining Season.
Ames moved to Nashville from southern California and will partner with her mother, Realtor Debbie Ames. She comes to Fridrich & Clark Realty after a career in competitive dancing. Ames has been an active volunteer raising dogs for Guide Dogs of America.
Both are members of the National Association of Realtors, the Tennessee Association of Realtors, and the Greater Nashville Realtors.
