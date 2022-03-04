Fridrich & Clark Realty announced this week the promotion of Dana Jeffers to the firm’s operations manager position, according to Whit Clark, broker and partner.
This change became effective March 1.
"We are thrilled to announce that Dana Jeffers, our present Brentwood office manager, has agreed to accept our company’s operations manager position,” Clark said.
“As our Brentwood office has witnessed for 10 years, Dana is extremely professional, conscientious and organized – a perfect fit for this new role. She will provide a seamless transition from Peggy Phillips, who is retiring. As we wish Peggy a fond farewell for a job very well done, we look forward to Dana’s vast potential in the years ahead."
Jeffers, a native of New Orleans, graduated with a BS in Business Administration from Louisiana Tech University. She worked in hotel management in New York City, Atlanta and New Orleans for nearly 20 years before moving to Nashville in 2006.
She began her career in real estate administration and joined Fridrich & Clark in 2012 as assistant to the managing broker. She has worked in all areas of the office including the front desk, marketing and relocation department. In 2017, she was appointed office manager of the Williamson County Office.
Fridrich & Clark Realty, founded in 1966, is one of middle Tennessee's largest locally-owned real estate firms, with more than 190 agents. More information is available at www.fridrichandclark.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.