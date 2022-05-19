One of the biggest real estate firms in Nashville, Fridrich & Clark Realty, announced Wednesday the additions of Chase Ballenger, John Sullivan and Kirsten Wines.
The new additions cover a wide range of experience levels with the market. Sullivan brings over two decades of real estate experience to the position whereas Ballenger is making his foray into real estate from his career as a professional musician and an administrator at an entertainment law firm in Nashville. Sullivan on the other hand was already a member of the Beacon Group of Tennessee, an arm of Brentwood-based Fridrich & Clark Realty.
“We are pleased to welcome Chase, John and Kirsten to the firm and know they will provide clients with the same unparalleled quality and service Fridrich & Clark is known for,” said Steve Fridrich, president and managing partner, Fridrich & Clark Realty.
Ballenger will be covering residential sales and purchases but also short-term rental properties and commercial investments. He enters the market as the median rent in the Greater Nashville area was just found to have spiked by 16.1 percent according to a new report published in May by Stessa, a market research and consulting firm that advises real estate investors. This is about 3.6 percent higher than the national average. The report attributes the extra, approximate $200 per month on average to “a historic run of inflation” over the last year.
Like Ballenger, Wines worked in the music business for over 15 years helping artists and producers bring their creative visions to fruition.
Sullivan comes from the Moncler team, having just relocated to Nashville with his wife to be near their three adult children. Originally from Buffalo, N.Y., his pre-real estate experience includes commercial piloting, computer programming and small-business entrepreneurship.
Fridrich & Clark has operated in the Nashville area for over half a century. The firm now has 190 agents in the area and is consistently ranked among the top real estate firms in Middle Tennessee. Last year alone, the firm sold over 1,851 homes in the region and grossed almost $1.77 billion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.