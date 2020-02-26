The Friends of the Brentwood Library are hosting their first Pop-Up Book Sale in March where books will be sold for $1.
The sale will take place in the library's lobby and will feature adult fiction for the low price of $1 per book and new titles will be added throughout the sale.
The sale will take place on Wednesday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Friday, March 6, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and on Thursday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
"The Library is making room for popular new releases in the Adult Fiction collection, and our storage room is overflowing with great books!" Friends President Kathy Dooley-Smith said in a news release.
Cash and check will be the only forms of payment accepted. For more information about FOBL click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.