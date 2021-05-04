Volunteers are needed to help with the inaugural Bourbon & Bubbles Fest, a consumer tasting event hosted by iHeartMedia Nashville that benefits Friends of Franklin Parks.
The event is seeking around 100 volunteers, according to Torrey Barnhill, executive director of Friends of Franklin Parks. The festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 22, at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm. Click here to learn more and to sign up.
Bourbon & Bubbles Fest will be supported by The BIG 98, 107.5 The River, 101.1 The Beat, 105.9 The Rock, and TalkRadio 98.3 & 1510 WLAC. On-air personalities will host the event and will encourage listeners to come out to join in the wide open spaces to enjoy tastings of bourbon, all kinds of bubbles including sparkling wine as well as beer, and a variety of other wine and spirits. A portion of all ticket sales will go to support Friends of Franklin Parks.
To purchase tickets or to learn more about the event, listeners can go to www.bourbonandbubblesfest.com. Ticket pricing will be scaled to several times to allow for a staggered entry. Beginning at 5 p.m., VIP ticket holders ($150 + tax per person) can enter as well as 5 p.m. general admission ticket holders ($79 + tax per person). Starting at 6 p.m., 6 p.m. GA Ticket holders ($69 + tax per person) can enter. At 7 p.m., the last entrance for 7 p.m. GA Ticket holders ($59 + tax per person) can enter.
Guests may leave at any time up to 9 p.m. when the event concludes. Partners for the event include Lipman Brothers, Visit South Walton and more to be announced.
iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Nashville market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio.
