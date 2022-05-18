With eyes focused on the future of the main barn at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm, a number of supporters from the community came together Tuesday evening to toast the progress made so far toward its restoration.
City of Franklin officials joined with staff and board members from Friends of Franklin Parks, along with donors and supporters, for its annual fundraising party held at the park off Franklin Road. After purchasing Harlinsdale Farm in 2004, the city of Franklin placed it under a permanent conservation easement in 2007, and opened it to the public a short time later.
Among ongoing plans for the park is the restoration of the iconic main barn, which was constructed in the 1930s and is an integral part of the historic farm. A fundraising campaign was launched about 12 years ago, with some $260,000 raised so far.
As the sun set Tuesday, champagne glasses were raised all around.
“I want to propose a toast to all of you who have played a role in this wonderful historic barn that in a short period of time will be restored and ready to serve generations to come,” said Jay Sheridan, president of the Friends of Franklin Parks board.
Construction on the barn should begin later this year, with completion expected in the next year and a half.
“That barn is loved by so many people, and guess what, we’re going to be able to party in that barn real soon,” said Dr. Monty McInturff, a Franklin veterinarian whose interest in his chosen career began while he spent much of his youth at Harlinsdale.
Click here for more information and details on how to donate.
