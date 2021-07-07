The Friends of the Brentwood Library will hold a used book sale Friday through Sunday featuring hundreds of books and other media.
The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday when items will be half-priced.
FOBL members will get exclusive shopping times on Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Anyone interested in becoming a member can do so by joining at the door or by visiting the FOBL website here. Memberships start at $20.
This weekend's sale will offer a huge selection of current fiction, children's books, puzzles and games.
All vintage books will be discounted to $3, and on Friday and Saturday, mass market paperbacks are only 50 cents each.
