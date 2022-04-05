The Friends of the Brentwood Library will hold a used book sale Friday through Sunday featuring thousands of books and other media.
The sale will take place from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sunday when items will be half-priced.
FOBL members will get exclusive shopping times on Thursday from 2p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
This weekend's sale will offer more than 15,000 items including of current fiction, puzzles, games and a huge collection of children's books (with some as low as 50 cents per title,) and all vintage books will be discounted to $3.
This sale will also feature more than 50 pieces of artwork from three estates including mid-century pieces and art works from Europe and Asia from a variety of mediums such as photographs, fabrics and oil paintings and some large murals.
"The book sale is always a treasure hunt and we have so many treasures this time," FOBL President Kathy Dooley-Smith said in a news release. "In addition to our great selection of books, games, puzzles, DVDs and Ds, we have had multiple donations of artwork, including pieces that are still in the shipping crate and pieces purchased in Hong Kong in the 1960s."
FOBL reports that in their 45-year history, they have donated approximately $1.5 million to the Brentwood Library.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
