The Friends of the Brentwood Library is celebrating Valentines Day all week with Fall in Love with Friends.
The group is encouraging community members to check out their Facebook page, Instagram, and the library's social media accounts to participate in the fun.
Each day people can respond to a question to be entered into a prize drawing where you could win anything from gift certificates to their book sales, library swag, artwork or family fun night baskets with movies and pizza.
"Our members have been so supportive during the pandemic and canceled events and have allowed us to maintain our funding to the library over the last year," FOBL President Kathy Dooley-Smith said in an email. "We wanted to express our appreciation to our members as well as invite new people to join us!"
The week will end with a special treat for FOBL members with a Drive-Thru Blind Date with a Book! which will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.
That event will see FOBL drive through the library parking lot, receive a wrapped book, a Godiva chocolate bar and some hot cocoa. Each wrapped book will have a Rate Your Date card for participants to enter to win a lifetime FOBL membership.
"Although the Drive-Thru Blind Date with a Book is for our members only, we will happily accept new memberships at the event," Smith said. "We have several large projects at the library, including replacing the large moving wall in the meeting rooms and updating the teen space, so we would greatly appreciate new memberships and the community's support."
More information about the Friends of the Brentwood Library, including how to become a member can be found here.
