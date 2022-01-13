The Friends of the Brentwood Library is seeking donations for its upcoming used book sale.
Donations of gently-used books, video games, puzzles, board and card games, DVDs and CDs will be accepted at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library and can be dropped off on the right side of the building under the portico on the black donation cart during regular library hours.
The FOBL is a 501c3 non-profit organization and can provide receipts to donors as requested.
Books of all genres are welcome, including children's titles, teen and young adult fiction, as well as nonfiction titles, cookbooks and vintage books.
Water-damaged titles, encyclopedias and magazines cannot be accepted.
FOBL asks that donations, especially games, puzzles and media have all of their pieces and packaging included.
"Over our 45-year history, we have raised and donated over $1.5 million to the John P. Holt Brentwood Library by selling books at our quarterly sales. We would be so appreciative of your donations as we continue to fund programming, services, and equipment at the library," FOBL President -- Kathy Dooley-Smith said in an email.
FOBL are hoping to have donations made by Monday, Jan. 24, so they can set up for the next book sale which will kick off on Friday, Jan. 28, and run through Sunday, Jan. 30.
A special members-only day will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27, and more information about FOBL including how to become a member can be found here.
