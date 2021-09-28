The Friends of the Brentwood Library are holding an online auction through Oct. 5 to raise funds for library programming.
The online auction features postcards and prints of a painting of the historic Owen-Primm Farm by artist Peggy Snow, who debuted her painting at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library earlier this summer.
A variety of prints are available, with the 22"x22" size already selling for $500.
A 38"x38" print is also available for the highest bidder as well as packs of five notecards of the image.
All proceeds from the prints benefit the Friends of the Brentwood Library, a 501c3 supporting the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.
"We are more than books! The Friends have always been advocates for art,"
Friends of the Brentwood Library President Kathy Dooley-Smith said in an email. "Not only do we coordinate the art gallery and showcase artists each month, but we are also the conduit for all the artwork in the Art Lending Library. We are so grateful to Peggy for recognizing our commitment to art, history, and culture with her generous donation."
The next FOBL fundraiser will be the quarterly FOBL used book sale, which has been rescheduled from October to Nov. 3-5.
Commented