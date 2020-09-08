The Friends of the Brentwood Library are hosting a $1 Pop-Up Media Sale this Friday and Saturday featuring hundreds of movies, audiobooks, CDs and more.
The sale will take place at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library from 9 a.m. to noon on both Friday, Sept. 11, and Sat. Sept. 12. with cash, credit/debit cards and checks accepted as payment.
"The Friends of the Brentwood Library raise over $80,000 each year to provide programming, technology, equipment, and staff development for our amazing library," FOBL President Kathy Dooley-Smith said in a news release. "Just like everyone else, the pandemic has affected our plans and our ability to raise funds. Please support us by shopping the pop-up sale, and, of course, becoming a Friends member!"
More information about the Friends of the Brentwood Library can be found here.
