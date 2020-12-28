The Friends of the Brentwood Library has canceled its January used book sale due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Williamson County.
According to an FOBL email, the group has continued to fund programming throughout the pandemic, and will soon help fund larger equipment upgrades to the library.
With the loss of the January book sale, FOBL is focusing on other opportunities to raise funds including encouraging members to upgrade to Lifetime Memberships, as well as encouraging shoppers to use the group's Amazon store, as well as accepting end of year donations.
"Over the next few months, the Friends have several important projects at the library, including updating the teen space, reimagining the media room, and repairing the moving wall in the meeting rooms. These projects affect all patrons and we would appreciate support from our community to make these improvements," FOBL President Kathy Dooley-Smith said in an email.
More information about FOBL can be found here.
