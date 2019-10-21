The Friends of the Brentwood Library will gather on Oct. 24 to recognize longtime FOBL member Mary Lou Montague who died in 2017 with the dedication of a bench in her honor.
According to FOBL President Kathy Dooley-Smith, Montague served as a dedicated member for decades including serving as president and volunteering countless hours to the organization.
Montague was also instrumental along with Linda Gnass in the choice to begin selling books on Amazon, a choice that Dooley-Smith said was not popular at first but has since become a major fundraising tool for FOBL.
FOBL invites the public to join them as well as other community leaders in the dedication at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The bench will be located at East side of the Concord Park Walking Loop between the John P. Holt Brentwood Library and the Civitan Ballfields where the library hosts their annual Easter egg hunt.
More information about the Friends of the Brentwood Library can be found here.
