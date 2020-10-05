The Friends of the Brentwood Library will hold a used book sale Friday through Sunday featuring hundreds of book and specialty items such as classical music and DVD's, many of which are still sealed.
The sale will take place from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sunday when items will be half priced.
FOBL members will get an exclusive first look and shopping time on Thursday from 1-4 p.m. Anyone interested in becoming a member can do so at the door or by visiting the FOBL website here.
"With the generous support of our community, we have a huge and amazing selection of items for the sale. Over the last few months, the quality of our donations have been better than I have ever seen, and you will definitely find a treasure at this sale," FOBL President Kathy Dooley-Smith said in an email.
The group will continue to have safety precautions including limiting the number of shoppers allowed in the Brentwood Library's meeting room as well as sanitizing regularly and adjusting the layout to promote social distancing.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
