The Friends of the Brentwood Library will host their Halloween Book-tacular event on Oct. 31 featuring plenty of Halloween candy.
The free event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. and include a variety of treat stations that highlight areas of the library.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers will hand out candy using gloves and tongs.
"We are so excited for our first ever Book-tacular! While we spend most of our time and effort advocating for and supporting our wonderful library, the Friends are also committed to offering our community meaningful and family-friendly activities. The Book-tacular gives us a chance to do all of those things and encourage the love of books and reading," Friends of the Brentwood Library President Kathy Dooley-Smith said in a news release.
Dooley-Smith said that the event will also celebrate the group's 44th anniversary that has raised over $1.4 million of support for the library.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road, and information about the FOBL can be found here.
