The Friends of the Brentwood Library are preparing for their next used book sale beginning Wednesday, July 8, with rare books and new health and safety precautions.
The sale will feature hundreds of used books covering nearly every genre of literature including a special collection of vintage sci-fi and fantasy titles from the 1950s through the 1980s.
The sale will also feature a large collection of adult fiction and non-fiction children’s books suited for home or school.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic FOBL will be implementing health and safety precautions such as adjusting table layout to allow for social distancing, designating one entrance, one exit, and one-way aisles, requiring masks and checking temperatures for all volunteers, sanitizing surfaces regularly and limiting points of contact and limiting the number of shoppers at one time per CDC guidelines.
Customers will not be required to wear masks but they are encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing and stay home if they have a fever or other symptoms of illness.
“This has been a very challenging time because we fundraise by having book sales and selling on Amazon, and when the library closed obviously both of those things closed as well, so this sale is going to be a blockbuster sale,” FOBL President Kathy Dooley-Smith said in a phone call. “We have a 16 foot POD out the back of the library that is completely full of books in addition to our storage room that is completely full of books. We easily have double our normal selection and we’re just excited to be able to have the sale.”
The book sale will open on Wednesday, July 8 from 1 to 5:30 p.m. and will also be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
FOBL members will also get access to exclusive members only shopping times on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
A Special Box Sale will also be held where shoppers throughout the sale will be able to pre-purchase a box for $15 and return on Monday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and fill up the box with as many items that can fit.
Box quantity is limited and will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis during regular shopping hours throughout the sale.
More information about the Friends of the Brentwood Library, including membership, can be found here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road in Brentwood.
