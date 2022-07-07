Friends of the Brentwood Library is having its quarterly book sale this weekend, from Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10 at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.
The beloved sale features thousands of used books ranging in topics, reading levels and lengths. Music, movies and games will also be included in the sale.
“We will have over 13,000 items for sale, including vintage books, games, fiction for summer beach reading, and more," Friends of the Brentwood Library President Cindy Franklin said. "In this sale, we have a particularly interesting selection of vinyl records.”
Hardback books are $3 and paperback books are $2. Items tend to sell quickly, so arriving to the sale as early as possible is recommended.
Hours for the sale are as follows:
- Friday, July 8 from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Sunday, July 10 from 1-5:30 p.m.
The Friends of the Brentwood Library is the fundraising branch of the library and the book sales are the major source of income. All of the proceeds from the sales go toward library programs. Those interested can also purchase books online through the organization’s Amazon Storefront.
Those interested in becoming a member of the Friends can do so here. Memberships are $20.
For information about the book sale and more, contact the John P. Holt Brentwood Library at (615) 371-0090. The library is located at 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.
