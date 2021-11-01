The Friends of the Brentwood Library will hold a used book sale Friday through Sunday with several special items just in time for the holidays.
The quarterly book sale will take place from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sunday when items will be half priced.
Special member-only hours will be held on Thursday from 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m.-10 a.m., and anyone can become a member here.
The sale will feature more than 17,000 items for sale including $3 vintage books and a holiday gift extravaganza with items such as The Brentwood I Remember by John Oden.
This collector's book will be on sale for $50, with proceeds benefiting the Brentwood Historic Commission, and The Owen-Primm notecards which will be on sale for $10 per set of five with proceeds benefiting the Historic Commission and the FOBL.
Also on sale will be original artwork seen in The Pickney Gallery and stocking stuffers made at the library.
"Bring your holiday shopping list because we have something for everyone at this sale." FOBL President Kathy Dooley-Smith said. "Through our partnership with the City of Brentwood Historic Commission, we will have John Oden's The Brentwood I Remember and The Owen-Primm Farm notecards for sale. Plus we have unique stocking stuffers made at the library and gallery-quality artwork."
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
