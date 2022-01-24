The Friends of the Brentwood Library will hold a used book sale Friday through Sunday featuring thousands of books and other media.
The sale will take place from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sunday when items will be half-priced.
FOBL members will get exclusive shopping times on Thursday from 2p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
This weekend's sale will offer more than $15,000 items including of current fiction, puzzles, games and a huge collection of children's books (with some as low as 50 cents per title,) and all vintage books will be discounted to $3.
"When the holidays and the snow days slowed our donations, we asked the community for help. We are so amazed by their support! Over the last week, we have received thousands of high-quality donations, especially children's books! The selection in children's will be the best in years, "FOBL President Kathy Dooley-Smith said in a news release.
The FOBL also sells books everyday online here, and more information about the group, including how to become an FOBL member here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
