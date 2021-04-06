The Friends of the Brentwood Library will hold a used book sale Friday through Sunday featuring hundreds of books and other media.
The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday when items will be half-priced.
FOBL members will get exclusive shopping times on Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m, Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Sunday from noon to 1 p.m.
Anyone interested in becoming a member can do so by joining at the door or by visiting the FOBL website here.
"Even though we have been unable to host 2 of our 4 book sales due to the pandemic, we have continued to fund major projects at the library. We just reached into our reserves to partner with the City of Brentwood to replace the critical moving wall that separates our meeting rooms. This unexpected $30,000 expense coupled with the lost revenue from cancelled book sales means we need the community's support,” FOBL President Kathy Dooley-Smith said in an email. “Please come out this weekend and shop our book sale."
The group will continue to have safety precautions including limiting the number of shoppers allowed in the Brentwood Library's meeting room as well as sanitizing regularly and adjusting the layout to promote social distancing.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.