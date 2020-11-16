The Friends of the Williamson County Public Library nonprofit is holding a children’s pop-up book sale on Friday and Saturday in the lobby of the Main Branch of the library in Franklin.
Friday’s sale is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday’s sale is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thousands of books in great and like-new condition will be available, and includes children’s books as well as teen and young adult and parenting books. Children’s soft cover books are 50 cents, children’s hardcover books are $1, and others are either $2 or $3. Cash and checks only will be accepted.
“We have a large selection of children and youth books in great condition, and we’re holding a two-day public sale to pass on the savings to the community,” said Theresa Victory, FOTL fundraising chair.
Stop by the sale located at Williamson County Public Library, 1314 Columbia Ave. For more information, email or call the Friends of the WCPL, [email protected], 615-595-1250, ext. 1182.
While at the library, step into the newly expanded Friends’ Book Store with more shelves, books and aisle space.
“New books are added weekly,” Victory said. “We just increased our shelf space giving readers more choices, with books bargain-priced. If you can’t make the book sale, stop by the book store to stock up.”
